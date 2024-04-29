Alliance Resource (ARLP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP reported first-quarter 2024 operating earnings per unit (EPU) of $1.21, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 by 19.8%. The bottom line declined 16.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.45.

Revenues

Total revenues were $651.7 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $625 million by 4.3%. The top line also decreased 1.7% from $662.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Quote

Highlights of the Release

The firm reported total operating expenses of $491.4 million, up 7.8% year over year. Operating expenses (excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization) totaled $363.9 million, up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.



Income from operations amounted to $160.3 million, down 22.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The firm reported interest expense of $7.7 million compared with $12.7 million in the prior-year period.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $133.9 million as of Mar 31, 2024, compared with $59.8 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



Long-term debt was $354.6 million as of Mar 31, 2024, compared with $316.8 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



Cash provided by operating activities for the first three months of 2024 totaled $209.7 million compared with $221.7 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Alliance Resource expects 2024 total sales in the range of 34-35.8 million short tons. Total coal sales price is expected to be in the band of $61.75-$63.75 per ton.



Total capital expenditures for 2024 are expected to be in the $450-$500 million range. Net interest expense is projected to be in the band of $20-$25 million.

Zacks Rank

Alliance Resource currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Warrior Met Coal HCC is slated to report first-quarter results on May 1, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.02 per unit.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $404.25 million, It delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.6% in the last four quarters.



Peabody Energy BTU is slated to report first-quarter results on May 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 30 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $980.9 million, implying a year-over-year decrease of 28.1%.



Consol Energy CEIX is slated to report first-quarter results on May 7, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.19 per share, implying a year-over-year decrease of 66.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $521.5 million. CEIX delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.2% in the last four quarters.





Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Warrior Met Coal (HCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.