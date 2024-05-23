Alliance Pharma Wins Appeal, Overturns CMA Fine

Alliance Pharma (GB:APH) has released an update.

Alliance Pharma has triumphed in its appeal against a Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) ruling, which in 2022 fined the company £7.9m for alleged anti-competitive practices related to prescription drug sales. The Competition Appeal Tribunal overturned the decision, clearing Alliance of any wrongdoing. This victory is significant for the international healthcare group, which focuses on making trusted health and wellbeing brands available globally.

For further insights into GB:APH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.