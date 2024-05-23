News & Insights

Alliance Pharma Wins Appeal, Overturns CMA Fine

May 23, 2024 — 10:17 am EDT

Alliance Pharma (GB:APH) has released an update.

Alliance Pharma has triumphed in its appeal against a Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) ruling, which in 2022 fined the company £7.9m for alleged anti-competitive practices related to prescription drug sales. The Competition Appeal Tribunal overturned the decision, clearing Alliance of any wrongdoing. This victory is significant for the international healthcare group, which focuses on making trusted health and wellbeing brands available globally.

