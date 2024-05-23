News & Insights

Alliance Pharma Shareholding Structure Alters

May 23, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Alliance Pharma (GB:APH) has released an update.

Alliance Pharma PLC has reported a change in major shareholdings following Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management NV’s acquisition or disposal of voting rights. The notification, dated May 23, 2024, indicates a decrease in Van Lanschot Kempen’s stake to 9.900290% of voting rights, from a previous notification of 10.189070%, crossing the threshold on May 21, 2024. This shift in share distribution could signal significant movements in Alliance Pharma’s shareholder structure.

