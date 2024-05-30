News & Insights

Alliance Pharma Sees Major Shareholding Shift

May 30, 2024 — 07:27 am EDT

Alliance Pharma (GB:APH) has released an update.

Alliance Pharma PLC has experienced a significant shift in major shareholdings, with DBAY Advisors Limited, acting as the investment manager for various funds, crossing the threshold with a now 24.09% stake in the company. This change, which occurred on May 24, 2024, and was notified to the company on May 29, indicates a noteworthy alteration in the control dynamics of the firm’s voting rights.

