Alliance Pharma Sees Major Shareholding Shift

Alliance Pharma PLC has experienced a significant shift in major shareholdings, with DBAY Advisors Limited, acting as the investment manager for various funds, crossing the threshold with a now 24.09% stake in the company. This change, which occurred on May 24, 2024, and was notified to the company on May 29, indicates a noteworthy alteration in the control dynamics of the firm’s voting rights.

