Alliance Pharma (LSE:APH) Price Target Decreased by 6.42% to 87.14

The average one-year price target for Alliance Pharma (LSE:APH) has been revised to 87.14 / share. This is an decrease of 6.42% from the prior estimate of 93.11 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 53.53 to a high of 110.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.27% from the latest reported closing price of 50.00 / share.

Alliance Pharma Maintains 3.55% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.55%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alliance Pharma. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APH is 0.05%, an increase of 16.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 32,414K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 17,288K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 2,373K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 2,244K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,231K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,192K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APH by 8.72% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,583K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,461K shares, representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APH by 9.14% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.