Alliance Nickel’s NiWest Project Promises Strong Returns

GME Resources Limited (AU:AXN) has released an update.
Alliance Nickel Limited has unveiled a promising Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for its NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project, projecting an impressive annual production of 20,000 tonnes of nickel and 1,600 tonnes of cobalt over the first 12 years. With a significant 31% increase in Ore Reserves and a projected post-tax cash flow of A$6.1 billion, the project is set to become a key player in the electric vehicle and battery storage markets. The low-cost heap leaching process and strategic partnerships further enhance its potential to deliver high-grade, sustainable nickel and cobalt products.
