Alliance Nickel Secures Loan Extension for NiWest Project

Alliance Nickel Ltd has secured an extension on a $2 million loan from Zeta Resources, ensuring continued funding for its NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project. This extension, backed by company directors, highlights strong internal commitment and positions the company well for strategic partnerships in the growing electrification market. The funds will help complete the project’s feasibility study and support other critical activities.

