Alliance Nickel Secures Future with AGM Approvals

GME Resources Limited (AU:AXN) has released an update.
Alliance Nickel Limited, an ASX-listed company, announced the successful approval of resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, solidifying its strategic direction for the NiWest Nickel Cobalt Project. The project, known for its high-grade undeveloped nickel resources, is set to benefit from existing mining infrastructure and aims to produce cost-effective nickel and cobalt for the Electric Vehicle market.
