Alliance Nickel Advances NiWest Project with Key Partnerships

October 23, 2024 — 07:29 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GME Resources Limited (AU:AXN) has released an update.

Alliance Nickel Ltd has completed major workstreams for its NiWest Definitive Feasibility Study and is in positive talks with Samsung SDI for potential future off-take agreements. The company also received a $4 million loan from Zeta Resources to support the completion of the feasibility study. With a strategic partnership already in place with Stellantis N.V., Alliance Nickel is poised for significant developments in the nickel and cobalt market.

