Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Inc (AFB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Inc (AFB) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.053 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AFB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that AFB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.09, the dividend yield is 4.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFB was $15.09, representing a -3.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.58 and a 12.78% increase over the 52 week low of $13.38.

AFB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the afb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AFB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AFB as a top-10 holding:

VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Muni Allocation ETF (MAAX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MAAX with an decrease of -0.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AFB at 1.02%.

