Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Inc (AFB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Inc (AFB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.053 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AFB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AFB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.03, the dividend yield is 4.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFB was $14.03, representing a -3.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.51 and a 41.15% increase over the 52 week low of $9.94.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AFB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

