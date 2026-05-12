Alliance Laundry Systems Announces Climb In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Alliance Laundry Systems (ALH) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $56.92 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $17.23 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Alliance Laundry Systems reported adjusted earnings of $63.34 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $414.71 million from $377.72 million last year.

Alliance Laundry Systems earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $56.92 Mln. vs. $17.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $414.71 Mln vs. $377.72 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: 6 % To 7 %

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