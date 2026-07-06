Is Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (ALH) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Alliance Laundry Holdings (ALH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Alliance Laundry Holdings is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 187 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alliance Laundry Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALH's full-year earnings has moved 10% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ALH has returned 27.1% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -0%. This means that Alliance Laundry Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Aramark (ARMK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 52.7%.

For Aramark, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alliance Laundry Holdings belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #209 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2% so far this year, so ALH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Aramark falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 36 stocks and is ranked #198. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.4%.

Alliance Laundry Holdings and Aramark could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (ALH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aramark (ARMK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.