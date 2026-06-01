Is Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (ALH) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Alliance Laundry Holdings (ALH) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alliance Laundry Holdings is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 186 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alliance Laundry Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALH's full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ALH has moved about 24.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 4.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Alliance Laundry Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Casey's General Stores (CASY) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 38.8%.

For Casey's General Stores, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alliance Laundry Holdings belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #204 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.2% so far this year, so ALH is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Casey's General Stores belongs to the Retail - Convenience Stores industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #3. The industry has moved +35.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Alliance Laundry Holdings and Casey's General Stores as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (ALH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.