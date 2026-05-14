Is Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (ALH) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Alliance Laundry Holdings (ALH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alliance Laundry Holdings is one of 186 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alliance Laundry Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALH's full-year earnings has moved 8.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ALH has moved about 23.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 6.5%. This means that Alliance Laundry Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Aramark (ARMK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 37.7%.

The consensus estimate for Aramark's current year EPS has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Alliance Laundry Holdings belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #206 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.4% so far this year, so ALH is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Aramark falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #165. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.8%.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Alliance Laundry Holdings and Aramark as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (ALH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aramark (ARMK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.