Alliance International Updates on 2025 Framework Agreements

November 07, 2024 — 05:41 am EST

International Alliance Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (HK:1563) has released an update.

Alliance International Education Leasing Holdings Limited has announced a supplemental update regarding the renewal of their 2025 Framework Agreements. The agreements, involving catering services provided by Nanshan University, are based on a cost-plus pricing model to maintain market competitiveness while ensuring a reasonable profit margin. This update aims to provide further clarity on the pricing principles associated with these continuing connected transactions.

