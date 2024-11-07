Alliance International Updates on 2025 Framework Agreements

International Alliance Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (HK:1563) has released an update.

Alliance International Education Leasing Holdings Limited has announced a supplemental update regarding the renewal of their 2025 Framework Agreements. The agreements, involving catering services provided by Nanshan University, are based on a cost-plus pricing model to maintain market competitiveness while ensuring a reasonable profit margin. This update aims to provide further clarity on the pricing principles associated with these continuing connected transactions.

For further insights into HK:1563 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.