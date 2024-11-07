Alliance International Updates on 2025 Framework Agreements

International Alliance Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (HK:1563) has released an update.
Alliance International Education Leasing Holdings Limited has announced a supplemental update regarding the renewal of their 2025 Framework Agreements. The agreements, involving catering services provided by Nanshan University, are based on a cost-plus pricing model to maintain market competitiveness while ensuring a reasonable profit margin. This update aims to provide further clarity on the pricing principles associated with these continuing connected transactions.
