Alliance International Shows Revenue Growth Amid Profit Decline

November 20, 2024 — 05:42 am EST

International Alliance Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (HK:1563) has released an update.

Alliance International Education Leasing Holdings Limited reported a revenue increase to approximately RMB334.7 million for the six months ending September 2024, up from RMB298.2 million in the previous period. Despite this growth, the company’s profit fell to RMB129.1 million, compared to RMB153.8 million previously, alongside a boost in total assets and shareholders’ equity, reflecting the firm’s expanding financial base.

