Alliance International Leasing Schedules Interim Results Meeting

Alliance International Education Leasing Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting for November 20, 2024, to discuss and approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. This meeting could provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

