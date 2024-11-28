News & Insights

Alliance Healthcare Conducts Annual General Meeting in Singapore

November 28, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

November 28, 2024

Alliance Healthcare Group Ltd. (SG:MIJ) has released an update.

Alliance Healthcare Group Ltd. successfully held its Annual General Meeting in Singapore on October 29, 2024, where key company executives, including CEO Dr. Barry Thng Lip Mong, engaged with shareholders. The meeting involved a voting session on resolutions through a poll and addressed previously submitted questions, highlighting the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

