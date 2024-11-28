Alliance Healthcare Conducts Annual General Meeting in Singapore

Alliance Healthcare Group Ltd. (SG:MIJ) has released an update.

Alliance Healthcare Group Ltd. successfully held its Annual General Meeting in Singapore on October 29, 2024, where key company executives, including CEO Dr. Barry Thng Lip Mong, engaged with shareholders. The meeting involved a voting session on resolutions through a poll and addressed previously submitted questions, highlighting the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

