Alliance Global Partners Upgrades Perficient (PRFT)

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2024, Alliance Global Partners upgraded their outlook for Perficient (NasdaqGS:PRFT) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.88% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Perficient is 72.71. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 59.88% from its latest reported closing price of 45.48.

The projected annual revenue for Perficient is 1,104MM, an increase of 21.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 557 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perficient. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 5.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRFT is 0.20%, an increase of 2.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 38,844K shares. The put/call ratio of PRFT is 4.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,326K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,351K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRFT by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,946K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542K shares , representing an increase of 20.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRFT by 80.76% over the last quarter.

Congress Asset Management holds 1,401K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,330K shares , representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRFT by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,136K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,162K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRFT by 36.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,090K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRFT by 2.18% over the last quarter.

Perficient Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and enterprise customers throughout North America. With unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Its work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Perficient's professionals serve clients from a network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India and China. Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Premier Partner, Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Advanced Pivotal Ready Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, and a Sitecore Platinum Partner.

