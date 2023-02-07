Alliance Global Partners Upgrades KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP)

On February 1, 2023, Alliance Global Partners upgraded their outlook for KNOT Offshore Partners from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.43% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for KNOT Offshore Partners is $10.71. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 74.43% from its latest reported closing price of $6.14.

The projected annual revenue for KNOT Offshore Partners is $277MM, an increase of 3.20%. The projected annual EPS is $0.61, a decrease of 68.95%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Declares $0.03 Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners said on January 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 25, 2023 will receive the payment on February 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $6.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.60%, the lowest has been 9.18%, and the highest has been 37.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.70 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.95 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.96. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco holds 1,776,804 shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 1,776,804 shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,146,956 shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,296,933 shares, representing a decrease of 13.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNOP by 9.75% over the last quarter.

DIV - Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF holds 995,637 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 971,113 shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNOP by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 968,674 shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 992,782 shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNOP by 50.95% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in KNOT Offshore Partners. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KNOP is 0.1015%, a decrease of 15.7242%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.75% to 7,282K shares.

KNOT Offshore Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership.

