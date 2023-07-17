Alliance Global Partners Upgrades Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN)

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Alliance Global Partners upgraded their outlook for Grindrod Shipping Holdings (NASDAQ:GRIN) from Neutral to Buy .
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 274.91% Upside
As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grindrod Shipping Holdings is 32.13. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 274.91% from its latest reported closing price of 8.57.
The projected annual revenue for Grindrod Shipping Holdings is 413MM, a decrease of 3.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.84.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Declares $0.03 Dividend
On May 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 received the payment on June 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.
At the current share price of $8.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.40%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.71%, the lowest has been 0.66%, and the highest has been 77.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 9.58 (n=236).
The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations below the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
HFCGX - Hennessy Cornerstone Growth Fund Investor Class holds 140K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRIN by 45.72% over the last quarter.
Barclays holds 96K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRIN by 57,658.81% over the last quarter.
Css holds 93K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing a decrease of 65.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRIN by 60.42% over the last quarter.
Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 70K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 84.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRIN by 56.75% over the last quarter.
O'shaughnessy Asset Management holds 56K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing a decrease of 150.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRIN by 83.29% over the last quarter.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Grindrod Shipping owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned and long-term and short-term chartered-in drybulk vessels and product tankers. The drybulk business, which operates under the brand 'Island View Shipping' ('IVS') includes a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers. The tanker business, which operates under the brand 'Unicorn Shipping' ('Unicorn') includes a fleet of three medium range tankers and one small tanker. The Company is based in Singapore, with offices in London, Durban, Tokyo, Cape Town and Rotterdam.
