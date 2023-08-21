Alliance Global Partners Maintains Voxeljet AG - ADR (VJET) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, Alliance Global Partners maintained coverage of Voxeljet AG - ADR (NASDAQ:VJET) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 315.57% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Voxeljet AG - ADR is 4.78. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $5.64. The average price target represents an increase of 315.57% from its latest reported closing price of 1.15.

The projected annual revenue for Voxeljet AG - ADR is 35MM, an increase of 19.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voxeljet AG - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VJET is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 68.73% to 42K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Axxcess Wealth Management holds 11K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 4K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 13.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VJET by 89.47% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Group One Trading holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Voxeljet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

voxeljet is a global innovator and technology driver for advanced 3D printing solutions in industrial production environments. Equipped with state-of-the-art binder-jet components and seamlessly integrated into partially or fully automated production environments, our 3D production systems are sustainably shifting the economic parameters and possible applications of additive manufacturing in the industry. We have unique advantages across the entire process chain. Our process is highly efficient and in scales that are unparalleled worldwide.

