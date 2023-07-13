Alliance Global Partners Maintains U.S. Gold (USAU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Alliance Global Partners maintained coverage of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 284.12% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for U.S. Gold is 17.17. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 284.12% from its latest reported closing price of 4.47.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Gold. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USAU is 0.00%, a decrease of 2.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 470K shares. The put/call ratio of USAU is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 174K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 11.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAU by 24.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 54K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 33K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAU by 6.04% over the last quarter.

DFSTX - U.s. Small Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 17K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

U.S. Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates available on the US. Gold Corp. website. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho.

