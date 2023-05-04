Alliance Global Partners Maintains Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Alliance Global Partners maintained coverage of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 210.80% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sensus Healthcare is 15.20. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 210.80% from its latest reported closing price of 4.89.

The projected annual revenue for Sensus Healthcare is 52MM, an increase of 16.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensus Healthcare. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRTS is 0.06%, a decrease of 53.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.78% to 5,649K shares. The put/call ratio of SRTS is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 672K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares, representing an increase of 11.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRTS by 39.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 519K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing an increase of 25.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRTS by 26.44% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 498K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing an increase of 39.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRTS by 9.61% over the last quarter.

Hillsdale Investment Management holds 470K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares, representing a decrease of 15.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRTS by 52.16% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 226K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing an increase of 43.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRTS by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura™ modulated robotic brachytherapy radiation oncology system provides targeted Directional Anisotropic Radiation Therapy (ART) and Brachytherapy utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting™ to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, fast and efficiently. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

