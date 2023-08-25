Alliance Global Partners Maintains PHX Minerals Inc - (PHX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, Alliance Global Partners maintained coverage of PHX Minerals Inc - (NYSE:PHX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.37% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for PHX Minerals Inc - is 4.84. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 46.37% from its latest reported closing price of 3.31.

The projected annual revenue for PHX Minerals Inc - is 36MM, a decrease of 30.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21, a decrease of 74.07% from the prior forecast.

PHX Minerals Inc - Declares $0.02 Dividend

On August 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.09 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 24, 2023 will receive the payment on September 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $3.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.10%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 7.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.20 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in PHX Minerals Inc -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHX is 0.04%, a decrease of 7.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.53% to 14,398K shares. The put/call ratio of PHX is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edenbrook Capital holds 5,255K shares representing 14.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,010K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares, representing an increase of 17.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHX by 24.50% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 995K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares, representing an increase of 18.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHX by 38.69% over the last quarter.

RBF Capital holds 647K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 392K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PHX Minerals Background Information

Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. PHX owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, North Dakota, New Mexico and Arkansas.

