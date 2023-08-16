Alliance Global Partners Maintains NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NMTC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Alliance Global Partners maintained coverage of NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 155.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for NeuroOne Medical Technologies is 2.68. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $3.41. The average price target represents an increase of 155.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1.05.

The projected annual revenue for NeuroOne Medical Technologies is 3MM, a decrease of 32.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeuroOne Medical Technologies. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMTC is 0.01%, a decrease of 7.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.93% to 1,045K shares. The put/call ratio of NMTC is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 268K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 72.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMTC by 355.17% over the last quarter.

Mayo Clinic holds 182K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 168K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 94.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMTC by 2,358.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 114K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 74K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMTC by 20.51% over the last quarter.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Background Information



NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation develops film electrode technology. The Company provides diagnosis through EEG recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients with neurological disorders.

