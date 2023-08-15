Alliance Global Partners Maintains Icecure Medical (ICCM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Alliance Global Partners maintained coverage of Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.87% Downside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Icecure Medical is 0.01. The forecasts range from a low of 0.01 to a high of $0.01. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.87% from its latest reported closing price of 0.96.

The projected annual revenue for Icecure Medical is 7MM, an increase of 120.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Icecure Medical. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICCM is 0.00%, an increase of 274.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.64% to 360K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 203K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICCM by 29.23% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 40K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 28K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 100.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICCM by 91.50% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 19K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Barclays holds 18K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Icecure Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2006, Israel-based IceCure Medical develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally-invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide, after receiving FDA and CE approvals.

