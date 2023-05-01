Alliance Global Partners Maintains Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Alliance Global Partners maintained coverage of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.92% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eagle Bulk Shipping is 70.18. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 56.92% from its latest reported closing price of 44.72.

The projected annual revenue for Eagle Bulk Shipping is 453MM, a decrease of 37.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.60.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Declares $0.60 Dividend

On March 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.80 per share.

At the current share price of $44.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.00%, the lowest has been 4.47%, and the highest has been 21.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.92 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Bulk Shipping. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGLE is 0.19%, an increase of 88.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 12,316K shares. The put/call ratio of EGLE is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 3,782K shares representing 27.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 340K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares, representing an increase of 8.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGLE by 30.15% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 309K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 308K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares, representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGLE by 9.95% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 288K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing an increase of 21.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGLE by 41.81% over the last quarter.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Background Information

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is a U.S. based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile mid-size drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax/Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis.

