Alliance Global Partners Maintains DarioHealth (DRIO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Alliance Global Partners maintained coverage of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 203.17% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for DarioHealth is 9.55. The forecasts range from a low of 5.50 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 203.17% from its latest reported closing price of 3.15.

The projected annual revenue for DarioHealth is 34MM, an increase of 28.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in DarioHealth. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRIO is 0.05%, an increase of 40.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.54% to 9,240K shares. The put/call ratio of DRIO is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,419K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,467K shares, representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRIO by 11.58% over the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 1,467K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,488K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRIO by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 1,341K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 1,067K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Appian Way Asset Management holds 1,023K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,144K shares, representing a decrease of 11.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRIO by 17.33% over the last quarter.

DarioHealth Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DarioHealth Corp. is a leading, global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing the way people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, the Company empowers individuals to make healthy adjustments to their daily lifestyle choices to improve their overall health. Its cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Dario is one of the highest-rated diabetes solutions in the market, and its user-centric MyDario™mobile app is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease.

