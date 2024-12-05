Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.24% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tsakos Energy Navigation is $28.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 56.24% from its latest reported closing price of $18.28 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tsakos Energy Navigation. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 16.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEN is 0.14%, an increase of 4.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.80% to 6,592K shares. The put/call ratio of TEN is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 576K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 582K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 17.89% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 549K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 9.39% over the last quarter.

Pale Fire Capital SE holds 504K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 18.60% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 501K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares , representing a decrease of 8.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 30.13% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 366K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares , representing a decrease of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 24.39% over the last quarter.

