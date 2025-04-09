Stocks
Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of Tenon Medical (TNON) with Buy Recommendation

April 09, 2025 — 06:14 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Tenon Medical (NasdaqCM:TNON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 601.83% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tenon Medical is $7.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 601.83% from its latest reported closing price of $1.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tenon Medical is 8MM, an increase of 147.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenon Medical. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 63.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNON is 0.00%, an increase of 40.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 540.52% to 93K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TNON / Tenon Medical, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Renaissance Technologies holds 27K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB holds 26K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 60.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNON by 20.50% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 18K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company.

Virtu Financial holds 12K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

