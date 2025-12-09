Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of T1 Energy (TE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.60% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for T1 Energy is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 18.60% from its latest reported closing price of $6.02 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in T1 Energy. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TE is 0.03%, an increase of 13.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.24% to 77,673K shares. The put/call ratio of TE is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 13,463K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kim holds 7,112K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,168K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TE by 32.52% over the last quarter.

Southpoint Capital Advisors holds 6,000K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,757K shares , representing a decrease of 29.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TE by 42.85% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,962K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,140K shares , representing an increase of 20.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TE by 75.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,491K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

