Stocks
SUIG

Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of SUI Group Holdings (SUIG) with Buy Recommendation

October 28, 2025 — 08:04 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of SUI Group Holdings (NasdaqCM:SUIG) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in SUI Group Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUIG is 0.00%, an increase of 23,735.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 88.01% to 177K shares. SUIG / SUI Group Holdings Limited Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SUIG is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James Financial holds 80K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 26K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Ntv Asset Management holds 23K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Belvedere Trading holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for SUI Group Holdings Limited-> Find out what the Options Markets think of SUI Group Holdings Limited-> See our take on SUI Group Holdings Limited Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SUIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.