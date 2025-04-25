Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Sky Harbour Group (NYSE:SKYH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.81% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sky Harbour Group is $17.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.64 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 59.81% from its latest reported closing price of $11.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sky Harbour Group is 42MM, an increase of 187.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sky Harbour Group. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKYH is 0.09%, an increase of 7.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.21% to 5,507K shares. The put/call ratio of SKYH is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altai Capital Management holds 756K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AYAL Capital Advisors holds 502K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company.

CAPROCK Group holds 461K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares , representing a decrease of 129.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYH by 57.70% over the last quarter.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management holds 375K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares , representing an increase of 54.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYH by 147.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 302K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares , representing an increase of 16.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYH by 34.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.