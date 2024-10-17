Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of Scilex Holding (SCLX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Scilex Holding (NasdaqCM:SCLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 544.83% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Scilex Holding is $5.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 544.83% from its latest reported closing price of $0.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Scilex Holding is 89MM, an increase of 74.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scilex Holding. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 8.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCLX is 0.01%, an increase of 70.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.17% to 41,977K shares. The put/call ratio of SCLX is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 11,950K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 5,939K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,938K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCLX by 28.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,977K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,560K shares , representing an increase of 14.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCLX by 37.28% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,213K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,282K shares , representing an increase of 42.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCLX by 117.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,289K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares , representing an increase of 18.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCLX by 26.06% over the last quarter.

