Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of Pluri (TASE:PLUR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Pluri (TASE:PLUR) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pluri. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLUR is 0.00%, an increase of 12.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 61K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 31K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing a decrease of 10.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUR by 6.53% over the last quarter.

Values First Advisors holds 12K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUR by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 11K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EverSource Wealth Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.