Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of Performance Shipping (PSHG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Performance Shipping (NasdaqCM:PSHG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 136.11% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Performance Shipping is $5.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 136.11% from its latest reported closing price of $2.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Performance Shipping is 121MM, an increase of 19.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Performance Shipping. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSHG is 0.01%, an increase of 30.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.80% to 658K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 432K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares , representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSHG by 29.66% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 61K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 53K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares , representing a decrease of 109.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSHG by 59.30% over the last quarter.

Cable Car Capital holds 53K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 20K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing a decrease of 33.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSHG by 48.03% over the last quarter.

Performance Shipping Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels.

