Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of PEDEVCO (PED) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2024, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of PEDEVCO (NYSEAM:PED) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 131.58% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for PEDEVCO is $2.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.17 to a high of $2.36. The average price target represents an increase of 131.58% from its latest reported closing price of $0.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PEDEVCO is 122MM, an increase of 298.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in PEDEVCO. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 11.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PED is 0.00%, an increase of 58.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.49% to 2,704K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 768K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 287K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PED by 0.62% over the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 225K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 219K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 219K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares , representing a decrease of 32.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PED by 20.31% over the last quarter.

PEDEVCO Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PEDEVCO Corp. is a publicly-traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the United States. PEDEVCO's principal assets are its San Andres Asset located in the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin in eastern New Mexico, and its Denver-Julesberg ('D-J') Basin Asset located in the D-J Basin in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. PEDEVCO is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

