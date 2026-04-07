Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of OptimumBank Holdings (OPHC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2026, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of OptimumBank Holdings (NYSEAM:OPHC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.04% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for OptimumBank Holdings is $6.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 15.04% from its latest reported closing price of $5.32 / share.

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The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in OptimumBank Holdings. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 55.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPHC is 0.00%, an increase of 94.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.79% to 1,636K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 490K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 653K shares , representing a decrease of 33.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPHC by 20.98% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 247K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing an increase of 81.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPHC by 456.17% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 110K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares , representing an increase of 14.07%.

Geode Capital Management holds 101K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares , representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPHC by 47.61% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 32K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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