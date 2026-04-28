Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2026, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Opendoor Technologies (NasdaqGS:OPEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.17% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Opendoor Technologies is $4.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.17% from its latest reported closing price of $5.48 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Opendoor Technologies is 28,541MM, an increase of 552.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opendoor Technologies. This is an decrease of 62 owner(s) or 14.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPEN is 0.21%, an increase of 237.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.22% to 410,350K shares. The put/call ratio of OPEN is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 39,330K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,101K shares , representing an increase of 33.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 29.53% over the last quarter.

Lennar holds 18,786K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 14,346K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,007K shares , representing an increase of 23.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 5.83% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 13,877K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,877K shares , representing a decrease of 86.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 61.07% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 11,682K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,307K shares , representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 32.41% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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