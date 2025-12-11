Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.27% Downside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Offerpad Solutions is $1.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $1.84. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.27% from its latest reported closing price of $1.94 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Offerpad Solutions is 7,008MM, an increase of 1,015.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Offerpad Solutions. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 23.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPAD is 0.09%, an increase of 360.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.87% to 11,883K shares. The put/call ratio of OPAD is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First American Financial holds 5,119K shares representing 13.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kemnay Advisory Services holds 1,380K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRYN MAWR TRUST holds 595K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 565K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Investure holds 522K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.