Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of Vitesse Energy (VTS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 16, 2023, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.96% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vitesse Energy is 28.18. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $32.02. The average price target represents an increase of 24.96% from its latest reported closing price of 22.55.

The projected annual revenue for Vitesse Energy is 253MM, an increase of 2.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vitesse Energy. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTS is 0.08%, an increase of 2.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.81% to 17,336K shares. The put/call ratio of VTS is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 731K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 624K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares, representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTS by 34.97% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 582K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares, representing an increase of 58.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTS by 33.82% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 563K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 557K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares, representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTS by 4.73% over the last quarter.

