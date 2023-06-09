Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of UpHealth (UPH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 9, 2023, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 376.00% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for UpHealth is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 376.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for UpHealth is 218MM, an increase of 32.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in UpHealth. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPH is 0.00%, an increase of 22.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 64.46% to 4,241K shares. The put/call ratio of UPH is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 1,650K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors holds 1,066K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management holds 564K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 166K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 141K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPH by 16.91% over the last quarter.

UpHealth Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. The UpHealth platform creates digitally enabled "care communities" that improve access and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, through digital health solutions and interoperability tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. UpHealth's clients include global governments, health plans, healthcare providers and community-based organizations.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.