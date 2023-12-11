Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of Synlogic (SYBX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2023, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,795.08% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synlogic is 57.80. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1,795.08% from its latest reported closing price of 3.05.

The projected annual revenue for Synlogic is 1MM, a decrease of 27.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synlogic. This is a decrease of 48 owner(s) or 58.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYBX is 0.13%, a decrease of 43.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 94.75% to 1,794K shares. The put/call ratio of SYBX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,148K shares representing 23.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,151K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYBX by 13.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,522K shares representing 16.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QVG2Q - Growth Portfolio Investor Class holds 1,152K shares representing 12.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,192K shares, representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYBX by 40.74% over the last quarter.

FDCAX - Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund holds 919K shares representing 10.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 951K shares, representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYBX by 18.93% over the last quarter.

FGKFX - Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund holds 758K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares, representing an increase of 15.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYBX by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Synlogic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synlogic™ is bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine. With a premiere synthetic biology platform that leverages a reproducible, modular approach to microbial engineering, Synlogic designs Synthetic Biotic therapeutics that target validated underlying biology to treat disease in new ways. Synlogic's proprietary pipeline includes Synthetic Biotics for the treatment of metabolic disorders including Phenylketonuria (PKU) and Enteric Hyperoxaluria (HOX). The company is also building a portfolio of partner-able assets in immunology and oncology.

