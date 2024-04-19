Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of Spire Global (SPIR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2024, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 112.72% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Spire Global is 20.91. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 112.72% from its latest reported closing price of 9.83.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Spire Global is 177MM, an increase of 67.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spire Global. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 9.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPIR is 0.07%, an increase of 62.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.29% to 2,327K shares. The put/call ratio of SPIR is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lane Generational holds 423K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares, representing an increase of 13.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPIR by 85.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 372K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 223K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 161K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPIR by 51.27% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 108K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Spire Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spire is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.