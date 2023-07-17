Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 425.00% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NeuroSense Therapeutics is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 425.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeuroSense Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 125.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Meitav Dash Investments holds 95K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company.

Ground Swell Capital holds 12K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

JustInvest holds 11K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 14.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRSN by 28.36% over the last quarter.

Cwm holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NeuroSense Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on the discovery and development of targeted innovative therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense was founded in 2017 by Alon Ben-Noon, following a chance meeting with Shay Rishoni, an ALS patient. During this meeting, Alon was inspired by Shay, who served as the CEO of a non-profit organization for ALS. Despite Shay not having a physical voice, therefore communicating via eye movement and computer software, the connection was instant. Shay detailed his activities in the ALS field, and described the efforts that are being made to solve the ALS puzzle, leading Alon to team up with world-renowned scientists and colleagues in order to research and develop an effective drug for ALS patients, bringing about the establishment of NeuroSense. To date, the company has commenced with a breakthrough treatment for ALS that will halt, or significantly delay disease progression, as well as developments for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. NeuroSense is focused on creating a combined therapeutic strategy, targeting multiple pertinent mechanisms in these complex diseases. Its research team and advisory board members are multidisciplinary professionals who have many years of experience with drug development and clinical programs, as well as personal connections to neurodegenerative diseases. Their collective expertise and background enable us to move in a fast and efficient manner to achieve its goals. NeuroSense is currently preparing for a phase 2b/3 clinical trial using PrimeC in patients with ALS. NeuroSense is also commencing research into other possible indications for the drug, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Additionally, NeuroSense is studying the mechanisms of action and relevant biomarkers for these diseases.

