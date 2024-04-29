Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of Modiv Industrial (MDV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2024, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.13% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Modiv Industrial is 18.02. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 20.13% from its latest reported closing price of 15.00.

The projected annual revenue for Modiv Industrial is 53MM, an increase of 11.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Modiv Industrial. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 28.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDV is 0.05%, an increase of 29.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.79% to 830K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 224K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 107K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDV by 16.83% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 82K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 62K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDV by 15.59% over the last quarter.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 46K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

