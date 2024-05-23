Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of Dragonfly Energy Holdings (DFLI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2024, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Dragonfly Energy Holdings (NasdaqGM:DFLI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.67% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dragonfly Energy Holdings is 1.84. The forecasts range from a low of 1.21 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 89.67% from its latest reported closing price of 0.97.

The projected annual revenue for Dragonfly Energy Holdings is 265MM, an increase of 356.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dragonfly Energy Holdings. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFLI is 0.00%, an increase of 54.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.18% to 5,141K shares. The put/call ratio of DFLI is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 651K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares , representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFLI by 69.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 610K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 433K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares , representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFLI by 5.57% over the last quarter.

Kfg Wealth Management holds 309K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares , representing an increase of 63.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFLI by 146.16% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 268K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

