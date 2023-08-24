Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage of Canoo Inc - (GOEV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Canoo Inc - (NASDAQ:GOEV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 592.29% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canoo Inc - is 3.70. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 592.29% from its latest reported closing price of 0.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Canoo Inc - is 312MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canoo Inc -. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 7.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOEV is 0.19%, an increase of 3.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.52% to 80,846K shares. The put/call ratio of GOEV is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Infini Capital Management holds 16,740K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,189K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,177K shares, representing an increase of 38.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 20.99% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 6,062K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,794K shares, representing an increase of 37.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 11.41% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,583K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,380K shares, representing a decrease of 39.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 63.42% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,042K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Canoo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Canoo is a Los Angeles-based company that has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first. Distinguished by its experienced team – totaling over 350 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.